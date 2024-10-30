PLDT, Smart boost Davao network

THE Philippines’ leading integrated telco network PLDT Inc (PLDT)'s wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc (Smart) enhances its network across the country, particularly in Davao City.

"This reinforces our commitment to deliver the best possible experience to our customers in Davao City and across the country, connecting families, enabling businesses of all sizes, and powering the country's overall digitalization thrust," said Roderick S. Santiago, FVP and Deputy Network Head at PLDT and Smart.

This year, new sites and additional LTE capacity have been rolled out in Davao City and across Mindanao, including in the cities of General Santos, Butuan, Tagum, Koronadal and Digos, and in Maramag in Bukidnon and Polomolok in South Cotabato.

Among the beneficiaries of Davao City's beefed-up network are micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and farmers in Davao’s cacao industry.

Mirasol Magalasin, who leads an organization for people with disabilities "Samahan ng may mga iba’t ibang Kakayahan sa Dabaw", shared that they had a challenging time reaching customers, particularly during the pandemic. "As our business recovers, we credit technology for enabling us to market online through social media, especially given our limitations in mobility,” she said.

Meanwhile, for Jhomar Pablo, who works for a Mindanao-based cacao agribusiness company, connectivity and technology are also a boon for cacao farmers like him. “The introduction of technology-aided farming opens up more opportunities for farmers, as well as promotes sustainable agriculture,” he said.

Magalasin and Pablo joined the recent runs of PLDT and Smart’s eBiznovation and Digital Farmers Program (DFP) in Davao City, respectively. The eBiznovation run was a collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), DTI Davao City and PLDT Enterprise, while DFP was implemented with the Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI) and Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA).

As e-commerce platforms like TikTok Shop and fintech apps like Maya become essential among Filipino entrepreneurs striving to access wider markets and digitally transform their businesses, eBizNovation and DFP are helping empower Filipino MSMEs and farmers to increase their earnings and productivity with the help of connectivity and technology.

The PLDT Group’s continued investments in its network are aligned with the Group’s commitment to narrow the digital divide and provide connectivity to all, reinforcing the Group’s support for the Government's digitalization mission, by expanding reliable internet access nationwide, including to Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas. PR