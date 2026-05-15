PMA Alumni leaders urge neutrality amid Bato ICC standoff

CALLS for neutrality and restraint emerged within the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. on May 14, 2026, as tensions escalated over reports that Senator Ronald dela Rosa had left the Senate amid efforts tied to an alleged International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

PMAAAI chairman and chief executive officer Ricardo David urged fellow Cavaliers to remain “calm and non-partisan” as public debate intensified over the case involving one of the academy’s members.

David, a member of the PMA Class of 1977, stated after reports surfaced that dela Rosa had quietly left the Senate complex hours after a shooting incident inside the compound on Wednesday night.

Dela Rosa, a member of the PMA Class of 1986 and former Philippine National Police chief, has been linked to the ICC investigation into alleged crimes against humanity connected to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

“As Chairman and CEO of the PMAAAI, I respectfully call on our members to remain united, calm, circumspect, and non-partisan amid the ongoing public discussions involving fellow Cavalier Senator Ronald dela Rosa,” David said in a statement posted on the organization’s official Facebook page.

The appeal came as political tensions rose following reports that the ICC had formally unsealed and classified as public an arrest warrant against dela Rosa on May 11. The tribunal earlier confirmed that the document circulating in media reports was authentic.

The warrant reportedly identified the senator as a co-conspirator in alleged crimes against humanity tied to anti-drug operations during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa has repeatedly rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction, arguing that the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019 removed the tribunal’s authority over the country. His legal team has sought intervention from the Supreme Court, including a petition for a temporary restraining order against any attempt to enforce the ICC warrant.

After staying largely out of public view for months, dela Rosa resurfaced earlier this week and sought temporary refuge inside the Senate building, where allied lawmakers reportedly extended protection while legal and political developments unfolded.

Tensions inside the Senate escalated Wednesday night after gunshots rang out within the premises, triggering alarm among employees, media personnel, and security officers.

Police later confirmed the arrest of a driver employed by the National Bureau of Investigation following the shooting incident. Initial reports said Senate security personnel returned fire only after gunshots were first heard.

NBI director Melvin Matibag denied speculation that agents had been deployed to arrest dela Rosa during the incident. Separate reports indicated that the Government Service Insurance System, which owns the Senate building, requested additional NBI security deployment amid tensions surrounding the possible implementation of the ICC warrant.

The shooting incident fueled speculation over possible political instability, prompting the Armed Forces of the Philippines to assure the public that the military remains focused on its constitutional duties.

AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. dismissed concerns about any destabilization attempt and instructed soldiers nationwide to remain disciplined and professional.

“My instructions to the soldiers nationwide are for everyone to remain calm, disciplined, and professional. We should only focus on our jobs and leave politics to the politicians,” Brawner told reporters.

Brawner also clarified that military personnel seen in videos circulating online before the incident belonged to the Marine Security and Escort Group assigned to protect key government installations, including the Senate, Congress, and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Hours after the gunfire incident, uncertainty deepened over dela Rosa’s whereabouts. Initial statements from authorities suggested he remained inside the Senate complex, but later reports quoting Senate insiders claimed he quietly left the premises around 2:30 a.m. on May 14.

His legal team declined to disclose his location, while Malacañang said it was still verifying reports regarding the senator’s departure.

International media organizations later reported that dela Rosa slipped out of the Senate under the protection of political allies, intensifying scrutiny over the government’s next steps regarding the ICC warrant.

The developments also sparked renewed debate online and among political observers, with critics questioning how the senator managed to leave despite heavy security and intense public attention surrounding the case.

Despite growing divisions over the issue, David urged PMAAAI members to uphold the academy’s values and avoid actions that could deepen internal rifts within the organization.

“We recognize that among Cavaliers there may be differing views and perspectives on the matter, including those who may stand on different sides of the issue in the performance of their respective duties and convictions,” David said.

He added that the organization remains guided by the principles of justice, due process, respect for the rule of law, and the independence of Philippine institutions.

“At this time, let us uphold the values that bind us together—honor, integrity, professionalism, and unity—while avoiding divisive rhetoric, personal attacks, and premature judgment,” David said. “Our brotherhood must remain stronger than our differences.” DEF