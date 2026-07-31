PMNFT: 2030 World Cup “far out” for now

MANILA — Amid what seemed like a challenge disguised as a "wish" from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, Philippine Men's National Football Team (PMNFT) star Sandro Reyes said making it to the 2030 FIFA World Cup is way out of the team's mindset right now.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference ahead of the squad's showdown against Myanmar, hours after Marcos delivered his fifth SONA on Monday night, Reyes said the PMNFT is just thinking about what lies immediately ahead.

"I think the World Cup is something that's very far out of our eyesight right now. Today, we're just thinking about the (ASEAN) Hyundai Cup, and then we think about the next (FIFA) ASEAN Cup or the Asian Games. And we think about the friendlies to start qualifying for the World Cup again, so I think that's something that's not really in our minds right now," the midfielder, who plays for German fourth division side Gutersloh in the club ranks, said during the media conference at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Reyes assured, though, that as the road to the special FIFA World Cup, taking place in six countries across three continents, continues, the PMNFT will strive to make the 48-team cut for 2030.

"For sure, day by day we'll try to work hard to get better. That's all we can control," Reyes further said.

Reyes believes that mentioning the PMNFT and also the Philippine women's national football team in the President’s SONA should persuade people from various sectors of society to invest in football.

"It would be nice to get even more support than we are getting, so we can achieve those goals that he is saying," Reyes further said.

The PMNFT opened its ASEAN Hyundai Cup campaign on a sad note after absorbing a 1-4 loss to Myanmar on Tuesday night.

The PMNFT failed to repeat its 5-1 domination against Myanmar during their FIFA friendly last month at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The stakes are higher this time as regional football glory is on the line in the tournament previously known as the ASEAN Football Federation Cup. PNA