PNJKIS chessers Win 4 Daprisa golds

PHILIPPINE Nikkei Jin Kai International School (PNJKIS) woodpushers Namael Naetan Tapere and Nayelie Suterte clinched the boys and girls titles in the Davao Association of Private Schools and Administrators (Daprisa) Games 2023 chess competition held at the Lyceum of the Philippines over the weekend.

Tapere tallied 5.5 points after six rounds to clinch the high school boys' gold medal, while five-pointers Carl Joseph Echavia of PNJKIS and Jayson Chad Bayron of the Ford Academy of the Arts (FAA) claimed the silver and bronze, respectively.

Top-seed Tapere lived up to expectations as he outclassed Ahmad Yaseef Jikirani of Marhaba School of Davao Inc. (MSDI), Karlo Mattheo Evangelio, and Paul Emmanuel Habaradas of Heartworks Learning Center (HLC), Gabriel Yamba of Precious International School of Davao (PISD), and Heidern Nephi Dimaandal of FAA. He drew with second-seed player Echavia in the fifth round.

The 23rd-seeded player Suter, for her part, scored perfect six points to annex the high school girls' gold over Princess Dannah Deloria of Davao Central College (5.0 points) and Aimee Loraine Galleto of Brokenshire College of Toril, Inc. (4.5). Deloria settled for silver while Galleto got the bronze.

Suter defeated Rachel Estelle Virtucio of Heartworks Learning Center, Galleto, Shayne Ivy Feliciano of BCC Toril, Deloria, Glyza Babao of the Holy Spirit Academy of Calinan, and Jea Cathrine Castro of Dr. P. Ocampo College Davao.

PNJKIS also captured the high school boys team gold (10.5) over FAA (9.0) and Colegio de San Ignacio (8.0) while Suter and Althea Deniega annexed the high school girls team gold (10) over DCC (9.5) and BCC Toril (8.5).

In the elementary boys event, top-ranked Adrian Nigel Aton also swept all his six matches to annex the gold in the Swiss System format chessfest. He bested the next two placers Peter Simon Enriquez of BCC Toril (5.0) and his teammate Lrue Matheo Bansali (4.5).

Meanwhile, the elementary girls' gold went to HLC's Louell Isabel Cabahug who was also unbeaten after six rounds. Jaine Allyson Macasarte of BCC Toril (5.0) and Reniella Loyola of MSDI.

FA Ronnie Tabudlong was the tournament director. MLSA