PNP admits tunnel digging at KOJC compound after previous denials

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially acknowledged conducting deep tunnel excavation inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound at Jose Maria College (JMC) after initially denying it, despite strong evidence presented by KOJC's legal counsel, lawyer Israel Torreon.

During a Senate public hearing on September 6, 2024, Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) General Brigadier Nicolas Torre III admitted to the unauthorized excavation. This activity began after a heartbeat was detected four meters below ground.

Hours before the hearing, Torre told local media that despite the controversy, the PNP plans to continue the drilling operation to locate the fugitive leader and four co-accused.

“Maghuhukay ulit kami. Tingnan mo after this hearing. Wag kang mag-alala (We will dig again. You’ll see after this hearing)," he said in an ambush interview.

On the morning of September 6, 2024, Senators Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa and Robin Padilla, along with Torreon, Davao City Engineering Office representatives, and media, found a freshly cemented hole in the JMC basement during an ocular inspection.

The Office of the City Building Official (OCBO) confirmed that the concrete was recent, based on their ultrasonic test.

Evidence from various media outlets indicated suspicious activities on the 30-hectare property. Torreon even posted a photo showing reduced PNP personnel guarding the basement area.

Previously, the PNP had denied the existence of a tunnel, claiming KOJC spread edited photos.

However, on August 26, the PNP admitted to discovering an underground facility and said they were searching for its entrance.

“We examined the structures, layout, and everything to assess where movement might occur. Based on our assessment and information from informants, we believe the individuals may have left the area. So now, we are conducting a search of the buildings and properties,” he explained.

“We are not digging, but we are searching for the entrance. We know where the areas with underground access are; it’s just a matter of time,” Torre added. DEF