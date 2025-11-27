PNP beefs up hunt after Digos village chief killed on FB Live

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered Thursday, November 27, 2025, an aggressive manhunt to track down and arrest the suspects behind the brazen killing of a barangay captain in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

Nartatez said he directed all police units in Davao del Sur and nearby provinces to mobilize tracker teams, conduct follow-up operations, and work closely with local authorities to ensure the immediate capture of those responsible for the killing of Barangay Tres de Mayo Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr.

“We are committed to bringing justice to the victim and his family. I have ordered our operatives to pursue every lead and exhaust all means to locate and arrest those responsible,” Nartatez said.

Bucol was shot dead by unidentified suspects around 9 p.m. on November 25 while he was doing a Facebook Live broadcast. The incident was captured on the victim’s live video.

Nartatez said investigators have identified several persons of interest based on statements and names previously mentioned by the victim in his social media posts.

A P2-million reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest remains available to encourage public cooperation.

Nartatez called on residents to immediately report any useful information and assured them that police forces have tightened security measures across the city to prevent further incidents.

“The safety of the community is our priority. Rest assured, we will not stop until justice is served and the perpetrators are held accountable,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)