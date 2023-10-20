PNP conducts free pet care event for PNP personnel

THE Philippine National Police, through the Office of Chief PNP PGeneral Benjamin C. Acorda, Jr. and the Police Community Affairs Development Group (PCADG), Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company (UNAHCO) animal welfare group, Biyaya Animal Care Center (Biyaya) and public relations firm, ABBA PR conducted a free pet care event for the PNP personnel based in Camp Crame on October 20, 2023.

Free spay and neuter, free anti-rabies vaccination, pet grooming and pet food sampling was conducted for pet cats and dogs at the Camp Crame Grandstand which attracted different units of PNP personnel, showing the human side of our law enforcers who care for their pets. As many as 500 pets were given either free anti-rabies vaccination, pet grooming and spay and neuter services and pet food sampling by the joint team of UNAHCO and Biyaya Animal Care Center.

UNAHCO also donated several bags of Yum Yum dog food to the PNP K-9 EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Unit to support its campaign for national security and detection of explosive devices. The PNP K9 EOD is one of the most critical units in defending the country against different threats from criminal and terrorist activities.

The PNP K9 EOD units are spread all over critical areas and hotspots of the nation.

Positive responses from PNP personnel were noted during the event, some wishing that the activity would be done annually because of the growing number of pet lovers among PNP. The sponsors happily thanked Chief PNP PGeneral Benjamin C. Acorda, Jr. and the Police Community Affairs Development Group (PCADG) for making the event a success. As of presstime, plans are being made to bring the activity to various PNP camps in the regions.