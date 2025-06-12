PNP-Davao: No abuse in warrantless arrests

AUTHORITIES from the Police Regional Office–Davao (PRO-Davao) and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) assured the public on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, that all warrantless arrests in the region strictly follow legal procedures. The statement comes in response to public concern over a recent directive from newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III to intensify arrest efforts.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing, PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey clarified that Torre’s order does not give police free rein to make indiscriminate arrests. She emphasized that warrantless arrests are governed by longstanding legal provisions and are only allowed under specific conditions.

According to Dela Rey, warrantless arrests are not a new authority granted to police officers but a long-established legal mechanism. These apply in situations where a crime is witnessed in progress, immediately after a crime has occurred, and the suspect is being pursued, or when someone escapes lawful custody. She also noted that civilians can make warrantless arrests if they witness a crime taking place.

She underscored that police officers are fully aware of the legal limitations and the serious consequences of violating procedures. Oversight bodies like the Commission on Human Rights and the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) monitor police actions, and any abuse of authority can lead to disciplinary action, including dismissal.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Caballero echoed these assurances, stating that police are trained to assess situations carefully before making an arrest. She said hot pursuit cases and the arrest of escaped detainees remain within the bounds of lawful warrantless arrest protocols.

Caballero said that the PNP’s operational strategy under Torre is not about bypassing legal safeguards but about improving operational efficiency while remaining compliant with the rule of law.

She also cited DCPO Acting City Director Col. Hansel Marantan, who said that local officers are well-informed about legal boundaries and are committed to fair and just policing.

To further enhance accountability, Torre has proposed submitting arrest affidavits as a requirement for police promotions. Davao police officials said this would help ensure that warrantless arrests are properly documented and justified.

Despite the push for stricter enforcement, both PRO-Davao and DCPO reiterated their commitment to transparency, legality, and the protection of citizens’ constitutional rights. DEF