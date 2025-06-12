PNP-Davao to sustain enforcement of 5-minute response policy

LAW enforcers in the Davao Region have pledged to continuously implement the five-minute response time policy as directed by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III. This is part of a wider effort to boost public safety, particularly in time for the opening of the 2025-2026 academic year.

The initiative, although not new to the region, remains vigorously enforced. According to PMaj. Catherine Dela Rey at Wednesday’s Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on June 11, 2025, police units across the region have been conducting daily simulation exercises to ensure operational readiness.

“So far, we’ve proven that meeting the five-minute mark is achievable, and in many cases, we even respond faster,” she said in a mixed language.

Dela Rey added that police stations have mapped out crime-prone areas and peak hours for incidents, with personnel strategically deployed in advance rather than waiting to be dispatched from the stations. This pre-positioning strategy is designed to cut down critical response times and enhance visibility, particularly in high-risk zones.

In Davao City, this protocol has already shown results.

PCapt. Hazel C. Tuazon, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), confirmed that the city has routinely maintained a faster average response time of just three minutes.

Tuazon said that they have internalized the directive early on, especially since Gen. Torre once served as the regional director of PRO-Davao.

As part of this effort, the DCPO has deployed 90 percent of its personnel across key public areas, including schools, terminals, markets, and seaports.

Enhanced mobile patrols are also in place to reassure the public and act as a deterrent to potential threats, especially during the start of classes.

Currently, in support of Brigada Eskwela, DCPO personnel have actively joined clean-up and preparation activities in schools, working alongside educators, parents, and students.

The initiative aims to foster safer and more conducive learning environments through community collaboration.

Tuazon affirmed that the DCPO will further strengthen its participation in Brigada Eskwela this year by integrating its rapid response strategy.