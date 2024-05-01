PNP-Davao vows to continue search for Quiboloy

FOLLOWING the installment of Police Brigadier General Aligre Lamsen Martinez as the new director of the Davao Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao), the police agency vows to sustain its move to trace the whereabouts of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The investigation initiative in tracking Quiboloy was operationalized a few months before the previous PRO regional director officially retired from his office

“Sa leadership ngayon, ang [plano] is i-sustain pa rin ang mga performances ng past leader at patuloy pa rin na hahanapin si Quiboloy. Hindi ibig sabihin na may bagong [regional director] na, wala tayong gagawin,” PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey said on Wednesday's AFP-PNP press conference on May 1.

(Under the current leadership, the plan is to sustain the performances of the past leader and continue the search for Quiboloy. Just because we have a new regional director does not mean we do not have plans).

The official also maintained that they have been following the orders from the Philippine National Police (PNP) central office in locating the most wanted persons in the region, including the fugitive leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), Quiboloy.

Currently, around 1,160 warrants of arrests have been served to 295 “wanted individuals” and 695 were arrested based on their 2024 accomplishment report.

“May mga tactical activities na gagawin dito sa Region 11 (Davao Region). I-apply ito sa paghahanap ng mga wanted persons or those who are conducting criminal activities (We have tactical activities that we will be going to conduct in Davao Region. We will apply it in locating all wanted persons or those who are conducting criminal activities),” Dela Rey said.

She added that the tracker team had been searching all the establishments in the Davao Region owned by Quiboloy but they were not able to see him there.

