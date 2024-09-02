PNP defends chief amid Quiboloy manhunt

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) defended its highest-ranking official after he attended an event at the Davao police regional office at Camp Catitipan, Buhangin, amid an ongoing and controversial operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) central compound.

The defense follows a viral video showing PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil singing at the event with fellow PNP officials while simultaneously urging the self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” to surrender on the night of Friday, August 29, 2024.

“To put a perspective on the video, what it captured is a moment wherein our chief PNP is simply trying to uplift the morale of our troops who are really tired and beaten from a day-long police operations to capture Quiboloy and others,” Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey said in a statement posted on PRO-Davao’s Facebook.

Dela Rey further clarified that the video represented “just a portion” of the entire event and did not indicate that the police were neglecting their primary duty of apprehending KOJC members accused of sexual and human trafficking.

“It’s his simple way of bonding and boosting the spirits of the PNP personnel. But the main focus remains, to serve the warrant of arrest to Quiboloy and others and bring them to the court,” she added.

In an interview with GMA Regional TV One Mindanao, Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, PNP Acting Director for Police Community Relations, explained that such activities are a long-standing tradition within the force, helping to alleviate stress after intense operations.

“Yan ang part ng aming police customs ang tradition. Kapag kami po ay napapagod sa aming trabaho, mayroong pumapalit sa napapagod at ang napapagod ay nagpapahinga at nagfe-fellowship po kami (That’s part of our police customs and tradition. When we get tired from our work, someone else takes over, and the tired ones rest and engage in fellowship),” he said.

However, netizens quickly criticized the PNP’s actions, describing the incident as “inappropriate” and “insulting,” particularly to KOJC members and supporters caught amid the tense situation.

General Marbil is in Davao City to personally oversee the ongoing manhunt operation against Quiboloy and his associates, who are allegedly hiding in a “bunker” inside the KOJC premises. The operation has now entered its second weekDEF