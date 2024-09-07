PNP defends legality of arrest warrant amid prolonged siege

THE standoff at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound continues indefinitely, as the Philippine National Police (PNP) asserts that their arrest warrant is legally justified and upholds constitutional rights.

Despite the high-profile nature of the warrant against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his four trusted missionaries, the PNP remains confident that their actions are legally sound.

“I am optimistic that the lawmakers, the republic, and the people who matter will understand what is going on,” said Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) General Brigadier Nicolas Torre during a Senate public hearing on September 6, 2024.

Torre underscored that they will adhere to court rules and will continue their operations until Quiboloy is apprehended. "We will not turn our backs," he stated.

The siege of the KOJC compound, which began on August 24, has now lasted 13 days, with the PNP still searching for the accused in sexual and human trafficking cases.

They have employed advanced technology, such as ground-penetrating radar (GPR), which can image subsurfaces and detect heartbeats, movement, and heat signatures. However, some equipment was not scanned by security for unspecified reasons.

“May scanner o wala, wala kaming ipapasok na mga gamit to plant an evidence. If may ipapasok man kami na gamit, it would be in aid dun sa ginagawa namin na pag-search kay Quiboloy (We will not bring in equipment to plant evidence, with or without a scanner. Any equipment brought in will aid our search for Quiboloy)," the PNP assured.

Additionally, the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court (RTC) 15 against KOJC has been nullified by the Court of Appeals (CA).

On September 3, the CA’s 22nd Division in Cagayan de Oro City ruled that the TPO issued on August 27 had no legal basis.

“The Davao RTC has acted without authority in taking cognizance of the Amparo case. It follows that the issuance of the TPO has no basis,” the resolution stated. DEF