PNP denies KOJC members access to cathedral for 39th anniversary event

AS THE search for embattled religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four other co-accused continues, members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) are barred from entering their cathedral, coinciding with the church’s 39th anniversary on September 1, 2024.

The operation, which began on Saturday, August 24, has been extended indefinitely as Quiboloy remains at large, forcing KOJC members to conduct worship services outside the premises.

In an interview with GMA Regional TV earlier this week, KOJC legal counsel Israelito Torreon confirmed that the Philippine National Police (PNP) had restricted access to the cathedral, placing a yellow police line to mark the area off-limits. "The PNP refused my client's request to use the KOJC Cathedral so they will just use instead the front portion of the KINGDOME per PNP’s instructions. They are controlling and occupying the KOJC Cathedral, hence, we have to deal with them," Torreon stated, urging the police to adhere to the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) granted by the Davao court.

The TPO was issued to “cease and desist” the security barriers and blockades that have prevented KOJC members from entering the 30-hectare zone.

However, the order explicitly stated that it does not “nullify” or “stop” the serving of arrest warrants against the accused.

In response to KOJC’s claims, the PNP denied allegations that they had converted the religious establishment into a Command Center, clarifying that it was being used as an Advance Command Post after ground-penetrating radar detected the fugitive’s heartbeat within the cathedral. Despite this, no physical evidence of Quiboloy has been found.

“Hindi totoo na ginawang command center and loob ng cathedral. Ang presensya ng ng PNP sa nasabing lugar ay para lamang sa pagpapatupad ng batas at siguraduhin na walang magiging banta sa kapayapaan at kaayusan (It is not true that the interior of the cathedral was turned into a command center. The PNP's presence in the area is solely for law enforcement and to ensure peace and order)," the PNP said, adding that such rumors is an attempt to tarnish the agency’s reputation in serving the people and the country.

KOJC, officially known as the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name, Inc., is a Philippine-based Nontrinitarian Restorationist church founded on September 1, 1985. The church claims to have six million members worldwide, with its members referring to their community as a "Kingdom Nation." Quiboloy claims that revelations from God received through his dreams, led to the foundation of KOJC. DEF