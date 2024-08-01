PNP denies PRO-Davao chief’s request for selected cops’ transfer

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) revealed that the Philippine National Police (PNP) central office has again rejected its request to reassign 45 personnel to Camp Crame.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, earlier this week, confirmed through a media interview that the PNP has denied the request twice already, but no further information was revealed as it is part of the agency’s “internal matter”.

However, the official added that this should not be the public’s main concern as the Davao Region remains peaceful due to the “absence of internal and external threats, particularly terrorism and violence.”

Originally, the personnel composed of 17 officers and 28 non-commissioned officers were supposed to be transferred to the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) as requested by PRO-Davao director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III.

This was revealed through a private memorandum that was leaked on July 19 indicating that PRO-Davao is waiting for a response from the PNP central office in Quezon City.

Torre has yet to provide his reasons or statements regarding the request.

Meanwhile, on July 23 at Tuesday’s 28th regular session of the 20th City Council, the official declined to offer more information about his next projects saying “I will address that at the appropriate time. It’s premature to comment as I am unaware if such an order will be issued." DEF