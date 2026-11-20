THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said its personnel merely accompanied two legal counsels of a former household staff member of Vice President Sara Duterte to a hotel in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, on November 17, after the lawyers sought assistance in fetching the former staff member and four other individuals.

In a statement issued Friday, November 20, the PNP said the five individuals were not restrained when police officers and the lawyers arrived at the hotel and did not report any immediate threat to their safety.

“All five came down from their hotel rooms on their own and went with the police personnel to the police station,” the PNP said.

The police clarification contradicted earlier claims by Duterte's camp that two former household staff members had been rescued with police assistance after allegedly facing threats and being pressured to sign affidavits containing accusations against the Vice President.

According to the PNP, the two legal counsels went to Fort Bonifacio Police Sub-Station 1 in Taguig City on November 17 and requested police assistance in going to the hotel to fetch the five individuals.

At the police station, however, the five declined to execute individual affidavits concerning their alleged captivity. They also did not identify those supposedly involved or disclose the source of the alleged threats.

Their lawyers instead submitted an affidavit for documentation, which police said became the basis of the November 17 police blotter.

The five subsequently left the station without raising further concerns or seeking additional assistance.

“There was no rescue and no release, because no one was being held,” the PNP said, stressing that its involvement was limited to accompanying the lawyers at their request and documenting the incident based on the affidavit submitted.

The incident was highlighted after Duterte's spokesperson, Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo, said that the vice president received a message on November 16 from what appeared to be the account of a former household staff member seeking help in Manila.

Panelo said the sender claimed to be under the custody or control of certain individuals, allegedly facing threats to their lives, and being pressured to sign a document they refused to execute.

On November 18, Panelo said two former staff members were already safe after being fetched by Duterte's legal team with police assistance. He claimed the individuals were recruited to work at a resort in Boracay in October and later brought to Manila under the pretext of job training.

The alleged employer, through his lawyer, denied holding the former staff members against their will or forcing them to sign affidavits, saying they were informed of security concerns and agreed to stay in Metro Manila.

The PNP said it remains willing to receive formal complaints and sworn statements from anyone reporting threats and provide appropriate police assistance and protection.

It also reiterated its commitment to impartiality, saying it would perform its duties based on facts, evidence, and established legal procedures, regardless of political affiliations or differences.