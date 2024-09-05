PNP denies tunneling claims at KOJC compound

In a Facebook post, KOJC legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon questioned the PNP's claims that alleged drilling activities in the Jose Maria College (JMC) basement and the property’s cathedral were fabricated and could be manipulated with software to appear real.

“Kagabi pa meron na pinupuslit na mga semento ang mga police. Tapos ngayong araw, naglilinis na po sila especially sa KOJC Cathedral. Kapansin-pansin na merong mga biak na mga glasses (Last night, the police were smuggling cement. Today, they are cleaning, especially at the KOJC Cathedral. It’s noteworthy that there is debris from broken glass),” he said.

Torreon also pointed out that the PNP had reduced their personnel in the area where the alleged tunneling occurred. He added that just a day after the Senate committee announced an ocular inspection and public hearing at the KOJC compound for Friday, September 6, over 20 bags of cement were reportedly unloaded at the cathedral.

Torreon raised concerns about police officers unloading construction materials without going through security scanners, casting doubt on their actions within the premises.

The inspection and hearing will be led by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, with senators from the Committees on Justice and Human Rights, and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs expected to attend.

Despite the controversy, the PNP reiterated that security scanners were unnecessary during the arrest operation.

“May scanner o wala, wala kaming ipapasok na mga gamit to plant evidence. If may ipapasok man kami na gamit, it would be in aid dun sa ginagawa namin na pag-search kay Quiboloy (With or without a scanner, we are not bringing in anything to plant evidence. If we bring something, it will aid in our search for Quiboloy)," the agency said. DEF