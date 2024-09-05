PNP denies US role in KOJC raid despite American helicopter reports

WHILE the Philippine National Police (PNP) has refuted claims from Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members that the United States government is involved in the raid to capture Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is allegedly hiding on the 30-hectare property, several media outlets have reported seeing an American helicopter hovering over the KOJC compound.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reassured the public that no Boeing Vertol 107-II, an aircraft commonly used by the US military, was at the KOJC compound, despite reports from KOJC supporters and SMNI News Channel.

Davao-based media outlets, including DXDC-RMN, reported spotting a helicopter hovering over the compound.

“We want to make it clear that no foreign entities are involved in the legitimate operations of the Philippine National Police. As a sovereign country, the Philippines maintains complete control over its internal security and law enforcement, guided solely by its own set of laws, regulations, and policies. The PNP operates independently within this national framework, ensuring that all actions and decisions adhere strictly to Philippine law,” said PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey.

The agency explained that while foreign military support may be provided for certain operations, it is strictly regulated and based on mutual agreements between the Philippines and other countries.

Dela Rey added, “When there are provisions for foreign military assistance in certain operations, such involvement is strictly regulated and can only occur under established treaties or mutual agreements between the Philippines and other countries. Such arrangements are managed through formal channels and are not part of the day-to-day activities of the PNP.”

Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines - Davao (Caap-Davao) confirmed to local media that US-registered helicopters had landed at Davao International Airport.

In an interview with Wee Bulseco, chief of the Air Traffic Control Tower of Caap-Davao, he noted that the aircraft’s approach was normal and that there was no monitoring of it circling over the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. He also said that it is not their responsibility to investigate the purpose of US-registered helicopters landing at Davao Airport.

The Boeing Vertol CH-46 Sea Knight, an American medium-lift tandem-rotor transport helicopter powered by twin turboshaft engines, was designed by Vertol and manufactured by Boeing Vertol following Vertol's acquisition by Boeing. DEF