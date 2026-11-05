PNP ‘duty-bound’ to implement arrest order vs Sen. Bato despite former rank

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) maintained that it is duty-bound to implement the arrest warrant against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, stressing that his previous position as the country’s chief of the police organization will not influence the ongoing manhunt for him.

In a statement issued by PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., the police organization emphasized that carrying out the warrant is a legal responsibility that cannot be set aside because of personal relationships, political considerations, or the former rank of the individual concerned.

“The execution of a duly issued warrant of arrest against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa is a legal obligation, not a matter of personal discretion or political consideration,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief added that the organization would perform its responsibilities in accordance with existing laws and procedures, regardless of Dela Rosa's position or previous public service.

He also assured that authorities would observe due process and uphold the constitutional rights of the senator throughout the implementation of the warrant.

“The PNP will not be deterred by pressure, influenced by personalities, or remiss in its sworn duties. We will enforce the law without fear or favor. No position, influence, or personal affiliation places anyone above the law,” Nartatez said.

The statement comes as authorities intensify efforts to locate Dela Rosa, who is facing an alleged arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with alleged crimes against humanity arising from the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign.

Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief from July 2016 to April 2018, has been out of public view since leaving the Senate premises on May 14, 2026, amid developments concerning the ICC proceedings.

The ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber I unsealed the arrest warrant against the senator on May 11, 2026. The warrant was originally issued under seal on Nov. 6, 2025.

According to the ICC, there are reasonable grounds to believe that Dela Rosa is allegedly responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator for the crime against humanity of murder.

The allegations involve a purported common plan to kill individuals perceived to be associated with illegal drugs, covering the period from November 2011 to March 2019.

The ICC identified at least 32 alleged killings between July 2016 and April 2018 as part of the incidents supporting the case. However, these remain allegations subject to judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has appealed to the senator to voluntarily surrender to authorities, warning that a peaceful submission would help prevent possible violence and injuries during police operations.

In a public advisory early this week, the regional police command appealed to Dela Rosa to consider his former position in the organization and respect the judicial process.

“We trust that as a former chief of the PNP, Senator Dela Rosa understands the importance of upholding the law and will voluntarily submit himself to the proper authorities,” PRO-Davao said.

The regional police command also expressed concern for the safety of personnel who may be involved in efforts to arrest the senator.

“If he still has loyalty [to] the Philippine National Police in his heart, we know he will not let any member of the PNP get hurt. We continue to plead with him to surrender so that we can avoid the problem that could occur,” the advisory read.

The appeal came after the one-week period given by authorities for Dela Rosa to surrender voluntarily expired on October 30.

The PNP has since intensified its intelligence-driven operations, with a dedicated national task group overseeing the search and similar teams organized across all 18 police regional offices.

The national task group is headed by Police Lieutenant General Wilson Joseph F. Lopez, deputy chief PNP for Administration, under Nartatez's supervision.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has announced a P50-million reward for information that would lead to the senator's arrest. Police have been receiving tips through designated hotlines, although authorities have emphasized that reported locations must first be validated.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has likewise expressed readiness to support lawful police operations, including through its air and water assets, if necessary. DEF