PNP exams on Nov 23-24

THE National Police Commission-Davao Region (Napolcom-Davao) has announced its upcoming Philippine National Police (PNP) entrance, promotional, and Police Executive Service Eligibility (PESE) examinations slated November 23 to 24.

The PNP entrance examination is open to all Filipino nationals between the ages of 21 and 30.

At Tuesday’s Kapehan sa Bagong Pilipinas on October 8, Napolcom-Davao Officer-in-Charge (OIC) assistant regional director Ralph Mendoza clarified that individuals who are eager to join the roster of PNP officers despite having no license administered by the Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC) or Civil Service Commission (CSC) should instead take Napolcom to be eligible as a PNP patrolman.

“For those nga wala pay licensure or dili license holder from the PRC, from the CSC and then gusto musulod sa PNP as patrolman, mao ni ilang i-take which is administered by the Napolcom (For those who don’t have a license or are not a license holder from the PRC, from the CSC and then you want to join the PNP as a patrolman, take this exam is administered by the Napolcom),” he said.

Meanwhile, the PESE examination will be conducted on November 23 and is exclusively open to all qualified uniformed members of the PNP who meet the minimum qualification standards for examination in terms of rank and eligibility.

The PESE exam’s evaluation and processing of application will be on October 7 to 18, while for the PNP Entrance and Promotional exam online registration is available starting from October 7 to 11.

Individuals who are interested in taking the exams may visit the official Napolcom website (www.napolcom.gov.ph) or Facebook page. The link for the Napolcom online scheduling system will also be provided on the website.

They may also visit the Napolcom-Davao regional office located at Cope Building 2nd floor, C.M. Recto, near Marco Polo.

Napolcom administers and controls the Philippine National Police examinations, as stipulated by the 1987 Constitution and the Major Police Reform Laws, Republic Act Nos. 6975 and 8551, respectively. Under R.A. 8551, also known as the "PNP Reform And Organization Act Of 1998," strengthened and expanded the Commission's authority over the PNP to include administering police entrance examinations, conducting pre-charge investigations of police anomalies and irregularities, and summarily dismissing erring police officers. DEF