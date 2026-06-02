PNP eyes raising police clearance fee to P200

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has shared the Philippine National Police’s proposal to increase the National Police Clearance (NPC) fee from ₱150 to ₱200, citing inflation, rising operational costs, and compliance with Documentary Stamp Tax (DST) requirements.

According to an information material released by the PNP and circulated by PRO-Davao, the proposed adjustment would raise the total cost of securing a police clearance by ₱50. Under the proposal, the current base fee of ₱150 would be supplemented by a ₱30 Documentary Stamp Tax and a ₱20 adjustment intended to account for inflation and increasing operational expenses, bringing the total fee to ₱200.

The proposed increase comes as government agencies continue to grapple with higher operating costs brought about by inflation and the growing demand for digital and administrative services.

The PNP explained that part of the adjustment is intended to comply with the mandatory Documentary Stamp Tax required by law. The remaining increase, meanwhile, is meant to offset the rising costs associated with processing police clearances, maintaining information systems, and sustaining service delivery nationwide.

Data presented by the PNP showed that inflation rates have fluctuated significantly over the past several years, reaching a peak of 5.8 percent in 2022 before easing to 3.0 percent in 2025. The agency said these economic pressures have affected the cost of operations since 2019, prompting a review of existing service fees.

National Police Clearance is one of the most commonly requested government-issued documents in the country. It is often required for employment applications, business transactions, travel requirements, licensing procedures, and various government-related transactions. The document serves as proof that an individual has no derogatory record on file within the PNP's database at the time of issuance.

The current National Police Clearance system was introduced as part of the PNP’s efforts to modernize records management and streamline background verification processes. Through the online appointment and verification system, applicants can register, schedule appointments, and obtain clearances from authorized police stations across the country.

While the proposed increase represents a 33-percent adjustment from the current ₱150 fee, the PNP maintains that the revision is necessary to ensure the continued delivery of efficient and sustainable clearance services.

As of posting, the PNP has presented the fee adjustment as a proposal and has yet to announce the official implementation date. Authorities have advised the public to monitor official PNP channels for updates regarding the approval process and any changes to the National Police Clearance fee structure. DEF