PNP in Davao Region implements three-minute response strategy

He added, “Gusto ko rin talagang ihatid sa ating mga kababayan ang tunay na serbisyo ng pulis, yung sinasabi ng ating chief PNP na sa Bagong Pilipinas ang gusto ng pulis ligtas ka.”

(I also really want to deliver to our countrymen the real service of the police. As our chief PNP says in Bagong Pilipinas, the police want you to be safe.)

Also, Torre said that this strategy is one way of supporting 911 in ensuring that the concerns of callers seeking help are immediately responded to and addressed.

“Pag tumawag ka sa 911 at sinabi ng operator, ‘opo alam na namin kung nasaan kayo, pupuntahan po namin kayo.’ Pagkatapos magbaba ng telepono dapat ang pulis tatlong minuto katabi nyo na, ‘nandun na dapat ang responde,” Torre explained.

(When you call 911 and the operator says, ‘yes, we know where you are, we’re going to go get you.’ After hanging up the phone, the police who will be responding should be right next to you after three minutes.)

To address the issue that it is impossible to achieve, Torre demonstrated how the three-minute response is carried out during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas.

Starting from when an emergency is received by 911, in close coordination with the PRO-Davao command center, to the deployment of nearby police personnel to respond and address the concern.

Torre emphasized the importance of modern technologies, such as body cameras, and radio sets, among others, acquired by the PNP to enable the three-minute response.

For instance, Torre explained that body cameras ensure immediate response to emergencies or crimes by deployed personnel, while the radio ensures interconnectedness among all personnel.

“Kung halimbawa humingi ka ng responde [at] hindi dumarating ang pulis, malalaman yan ngayon ng commander (through the command center) bakit hindi nakakarating [ang rumisponding pulis], anong ginagawa, [at] saan pumunta,” he said.

(If, for example, you ask for a response and the police do not come, the commander through the command center will now know why the responding police are not coming, what they are doing, and where they are.)

He added that all of their commanders are being trained in using modern technologies to ensure close coordination and supervision when responding to emergencies or crimes.

“Tinuturan natin opisyal natin na lahat kami na komander alam namin mga tao namin,” he explained.

(We are teaching all of us commanders to use technologies to know the whereabouts of our personnel.)

He added, “At the end of the day, may close coordination, may close supervision ang ating mga opisyal sa mga tao nating rumispundi.”

(At the end of the day, our officers have close coordination and close supervision of our responding personnel.)

The three-minute response is among the strategies Torre wanted to implement in the region. In his previous assignment in Quezon City, the said strategy was seen as effective in responding to emergencies and crimes.

Torre revealed that on August 8, 2024, there will be a simulation exercise concerning the three-minute response strategy in the entire country, including Davao City and the rest of the region. PIA DAVAO

