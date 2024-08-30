PNP junks gold hunt claims at KOJC compound

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) once again denied the Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s (KOJC) broadcast media arm's claims that their controversial search operation aimed to find gold within the 30-hectare property in Buhangin, Davao City.

In a press conference held on Thursday morning, August 29, 2024, PNP spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jerick Filosofo clarified that the operation was solely focused on executing an arrest warrant against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. He dismissed any claims of a gold hunt as baseless, contrary to the information reported by Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) News Channel.

“Wala pong basehan yun (There is no basis for that). We are there just to implement a warrant of arrest against Pastor Quiboloy” he said, emphasizing that all of the equipment brought to the compound were used to locate the embattled leader. “Those are just [tools] technically to help us locate Quiboloy,” Filosofo said.

Hours before the press briefing, SMNI reported that the PNP was allegedly searching for gold bars after deploying the Proton Elic LB-8, a high-sensitivity metal detector. The news channel described the equipment as effective for treasure hunting and geological exploration, in addition to its primary uses in security screening and geological surveys, capable of detecting various metals, including gold.

SMNI has consistently reported similar incidents involving the PNP, such as allowing the unloading of metal-related equipment like a jackhammer and black box. However, the PNP refuted all such claims, clarifying that these were part of their search strategies.

KOJC legal counsel, lawyer Israelito Torreon, also questioned the PNP’s warrant of arrest, noting that the searches had been ongoing for six days.

“Naku, mukhang nagkatotoo ata ang panaginip…parang treasure hunting na ata ginagawa ninyo sa property Ng KOJC. Huwag naman sana ganon (Oh, it looks like the dream has come true... it’s like you’re treasure hunting on KOJC property. I hope that’s not the case)," Torreon said.

Despite the Writ of Amparo issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 in Davao City on August 27, the PNP continued their search at the KOJC cathedral using a heartbeat detector and a life and motion tracer.

However, the police have yet to locate and arrest Quiboloy and his four co-accused, complicating their intelligence efforts further. DEF