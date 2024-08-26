PNP junks Torreon’s claims of planned bombing, utility cutoffs

POLICE Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey strongly denied claims made by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) legal counsel, lawyer Israelito Torreon. Torreon had announced on Facebook Live that the Philippine National Police (PNP) planned to raid the KOJC central compound, specifically targeting areas within the Jose Maria College (JMC) building.

On Monday morning, August 26, 2024, Torreon alleged that PNP Chief Rommel Marbil and PRO-Davao Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III had initiated strategies to blast parts of the JMC building where Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four co-accused were supposedly hiding in a bunker near an elevator.

Dela Rey also refuted Torreon’s assertion that the PNP had ordered the utilities to cut off electricity and water to the KOJC compound on Sunday night, August 25, 2024.

“Hindi po totoo. Just like sa sinasabi nila na i-cut ang linya ng kuryente at tubig (Just like his claim that we will cut off the electricity and water lines)," she told SunStar Davao minutes after Torreon’s live announcement.

Following Torreon’s allegations, which have been widely shared by netizens, both the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) denied any involvement.

In an interview with dxDC-RMN Davao, DCWD spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod confirmed that the KOJC compound is not connected to their water supply.

"Actually gahapon, nadungog namo na nga news ug among gi-verify, wala mi na-identify nga connection under sa KOJC. Naa silay activation before pero wala nag push forward because naa silay ilahang source. So sa putol sa tubig, kay wala may connection samoa, other nga provider siguro ang makatubag ana (Actually, we heard the news yesterday and verified it. We did not identify a connection under KOJC. They had a previous activation request, but it didn’t move forward because they have their source. So, if there’s a water cut, it’s probably another provider that can answer that)," Duhaylungsod said.

Meanwhile, Davao Light spokesperson Fermin Edillon stated that they had not received any communication or request related to cutting power at the KOJC compound.

Currently, the PNP remains hopeful that the embattled religious leader and his associates will be arrested soon, as they are confident that all of them are hiding in an underground facility within the KOJC compound, discovered during a recent investigation. DEF