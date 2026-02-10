PNP probes death of Davao police official

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is probing the death of a police officer inside his quarters at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City.

In a press conference, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Lieutenant Colonel Deosar Almasa, chief of the Davao Regional Police Office Logistics Services Division.

“Hindi pa natin masabi kung ano talaga kung meron foul play man or wala,” he said.

(We cannot yet say for sure whether there was foul play or not.)

Almasa was found dead inside his quarters hours before the arrival of PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. there for a command visit.

A firearm was found beside his body.

“Ang wino-worry niya lang ay kaugnay sa kanyang trabaho sapagkat may minana siya na mga reports na kung saan ito ay hindi niya mareconcile pero ito ay isa lamang sa mga anggulo na tinitingnan ng mga imbestigador natin. Maliban po doon, ito ay purely work talaga yung anggulo na tinitingnan ng PRO 11 investigators,” Tuaño added.

(His only concern is related to his work, as he inherited reports that he could not reconcile. But this is just one of the angles being looked into by our investigators. Aside from that, the angle being examined by PRO-11 investigators is purely work-related.)

The PNP has expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Almasa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)