PNP reassigns Davao cops amid political rift

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has carried out a surprise mass reassignment of Davao police officers amid the ongoing political rift between the Marcoses and Dutertes.

A new directive, Special Order Number NHQ-SO-URA-2024-10296, issued by PNP Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil and signed by Acting Chief of the Directorial Staff, Police Major General Alan Okubo, transferred 65 officers and non-commissioned personnel from the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) on November 25, 2024.

These officers have been reassigned to various regions, including PRO-Cagayan Valley, PRO-Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), PRO-Bicol, and PRO-CAR (Cordillera Autonomous Region). Among those reassigned are seven majors, one Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS), and several other ranks, including Police Staff Sergeants and Captains.

Captain Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), stated that PNP Camp Crame has yet to release an official statement explaining the reason behind the sudden reshuffle.

This move follows a series of controversial reshuffles within the Davao police, with five city directors appointed since March and nearly 100 officers transferred outside Mindanao in May and July for "internal affairs."

PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey said that such reassignments are normal, though the reasons behind them are not disclosed. She added that officers must always be ready for reassignment, as it is a commander's prerogative.

The political rift between the Marcos and Duterte families has intensified in recent months. After a falling out in late 2023, the dispute escalated, following Vice President Sara Duterte's resignation as education secretary and subsequent criticism of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s leadership. DEF