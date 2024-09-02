PNP says equipment brought inside KOJC meant to aid in search for Quiboloy

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said there is no need to “undergo all equipment in the security scanner” in relation to the ongoing implementation of the warrant of arrest against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his four co-accused.

Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey clarified to SunStar Davao in an exclusive interview on Monday, September 2, 2024, after several videos and live footage posted by several members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) on Facebook showing police personnel deployed in the compound unloading and bringing equipment inside the KOJC compound without running it through a scanner.

These materials include metal detectors, a ground-penetrating radar used to locate the “heartbeat” of Quiboloy, an unidentified black box, and other high-technology military equipment commonly used for geologic exploration and treasure hunting.

KOJC legal counsel lawyer Israelito Torreon questioned the police’s move calling it “unfair” and “unruly” since according to him, the PNP and the KOJC have already agreed that all rules must be followed to have a peaceful serving of the warrant of arrest and avoid further tensions.

Torreon has been stressing that the incident has caused confusion and worries among all KOJC missionaries as the police could “possibly plant evidence not only against their embattled leader but also the missionaries of KOJC”.

However, Dela Rey quickly answered during a press conference that no items were brought inside to plant evidence against Quiboloy.

“May scanner o wala, wala kaming ipapasok na mga gamit to plant an evidence. If may ipapasok man kami na gamit, it would be in aid dun sa ginagawa namin na pag-search kay Quiboloy (With or without a scanner, we will not bring anything to plant evidence. If we were to bring something inside, it would be in aid of our search for Quiboloy)," Dela Rey said.

Dela Rey added that not all tactical operations and strategies should be announced to the public, especially to the KOJC members, as this could jeopardize police operations. She also assured that the police involved in the operations would follow standard operating procedures and respect human rights.

Dela Rey also clarified the allegations on August 28 and called it a “baseless” act trying to undermine and tarnish the image of the PNP in the current situation.

“Ang alegasyon na nagtatanim ng ebidensya ang PNP ay walang basehan at isang malinaw na pamamaraan para sirain ang ating institusyon. Ang PNP ay nagsasagawa ng operasyon na alinsunod sa batas at may transparency” (The allegation that the PNP is planting evidence is baseless and a clear method to destroy our institution. The PNP conducts operations in accordance with the law and with transparency),” she said. DEF