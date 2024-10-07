PNP slams media for undermining KOJC standoff efforts

DESPITE media harassment, including physical violence and threats from supporters of detained Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has criticized several media outlets for downplaying their security efforts during the 16-day standoff at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound.

On Monday, October 7, 2024, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director Colonel Hansel Marantan said that the media's portrayal of their efforts to arrest Quiboloy and his four associates on sexual and human trafficking charges has tarnished the PNP’s image as a justice-promoting institution.

“Unfortunately, certain members of the media have crossed ethical boundaries, turning constructive critique into mockery and seeking to undermine the hard work of the police. As you demand fairness from us, we expect the same from you. We call upon the media to approach their duties with the same integrity and respect we have consistently demonstrated,” Marantan said.

Marantan also told his colleagues that their mission was not over, vowing to hold accountable those who obstructed Quiboloy's arrest. He highlighted that the comprehensive serving of arrest warrants was accomplished despite significant challenges. Reflecting on the operation, he noted that success was due to a combination of wit, skill, faith, and fortune, quoting the phrase "Fortuna adiuvat" — fortune favors the brave.

The standoff, which began on August 24 and ended on September 8, involved a police operation to locate Quiboloy within the KOJC compound, where the KJC King Dome and Jose Maria College are located.

Throughout the incident, several people, including KOJC members, police officers, and journalists, were injured, with one KOJC casualty reported.

Police clarified that they were simply executing an arrest warrant and required a large police presence to cover the compound’s vast area. However, Davao-based journalists reported experiencing attacks, bullying, and threats from KOJC members while covering the event.

In response, hundreds of media practitioners issued a collective statement, “Our bias is for the truth,” condemning the intimidation they faced while reporting the standoff in real-time. DEF