PNP’s KOJC ops continue despite Senate’s’ pressure

FOLLOWING an eight-hour public hearing on police operations at the 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has confirmed their operations will persist.

Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said that despite pressure from Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, and Robinhood “Robin” Padilla, the PNP is committed to their mission.

“Yes of course, no question about that,” he confirmed to the media on the evening of Friday, September 7, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

In his presentation, Torre emphasized that their mission to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy will continue, stating they cannot abandon the victims of Quiboloy.

During the hearing, Senator Dela Rosa suggested that KOJC members might have their proton elic device, similar to the one used by the police to investigate underground tunnels.

KOJC representatives, including Torreon, offered to rent a proton elic to disprove the PNP’s findings, asserting that there were no tunnels beneath the compound.

Torre clarified that the PNP cannot halt operations based on a single instrument, emphasizing the goal is to bring Quiboloy to justice.

“We have really reliable information na yung proton elic findings nila negative, wala talagang mga tunnels doon sa baba (there are no tunnels there). That’s why I was really appalled by his declarations a while ago that he was penetrating the ground as if it was the proton elic findings,” Torreon said.

Both parties approached Dela Rosa during the suspension of the rules. In an ambush interview, Torre said that no negotiation took place since they could not abandon the whole operation for just one instrument.

“Isa lang dapat ang pagkasunduan dito ilabas niyo si Apollo Quiboloy, napakasimple doon lang ang katapusan ng lahat, pag si Apollo Quiboloy humarap na sa huwes (There should only be one agreement here: bring out Apollo Quiboloy. It’s that simple—everything ends once he faces the judge),” he said.

Following the hearing, Torre said the PNP would re-strategize its approach, warning that any obstruction of justice would be met with arrests. He reaffirmed that the search for Quiboloy would proceed on their terms, as the PNP believes Quiboloy is still within the KOJC compound.

Despite appeals from the senators to withdraw, the PNP will continue operations in the area. Torre assured that the senators' inputs would be considered in ongoing efforts.

Meanwhile, Torreon expressed satisfaction with the public’s awareness of the situation, stating that the PNP’s presence at the KOJC compound had become undeniable. Torreon accused the PNP of lying about their actions inside the compound but added that facts are now clear to the public.

Regarding Torreon’s challenge to use the proton elic device, he stated that Torre declined his offer. The lawyer said that police had already used the instrument within the compound, and the results showed no tunnels or bunkers. Despite this, Torreon believes the police presence serves other purposes, potentially influenced by higher-ranking foreign officials.

Torreon anticipates another hearing on the ongoing police operations at the KOJC compound. He mentioned that during the September 6 public hearing, he spoke with Dela Rosa, who agreed to schedule it for this week.

Despite Torre’s claims about resuming drilling operations, Torreon clarified that no such activities have taken place in the area so far.

On September 8, Torreon posted on Facebook that police operations at the KOJC compound had reached day 16, suggesting the PNP may have further plans.

Police stormed the KOJC compound in Davao City at dawn on August 24, 2024, to serve an arrest warrant for Quiboloy and his four co-accused. RGP