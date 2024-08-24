Poblacion Market Central celebrates Kadayawan with exciting offers, events

Shopping Specials

As the new home of Aldevinco Shopping Center, Poblacion Market Central is the best place to shop for products that showcase Mindanaoan craftsmanship. From August 1-31, 2024, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off on selected pasalubong items. Also not to be missed this month are the unique pop-up shops featuring Apo ni Lola, Healing Hearts Bears, Yamang Bukid, and Kind Ventures.

Food Festivities

To highlight the expanding dining options at Poblacion Market Central, the Kukun Taste Trail invites food lovers to experience the rich variety of flavors at Kukun Food Hall. Participants can savor culinary delights from AMCG Farm, Bo’s Coffee, Claribel Restaurant, Chinoy Chow, FreshKo, Hootsa, Indanganese Takoyaki, I Want Burger, Majid’s Kabab, Porky Best, Yassi’s, and Zander’s Fried Cravings. Every P150 purchase entitles diners to one sticker, and those who collect six (6) or twelve (12) stickers will win exciting prizes!

Creative Corner

As a vibrant hub for creativity and local culture, Poblacion is dedicated to promoting the arts and showcasing emerging local talents, such as Loel Balangauan of Loy Portraits. Bahis-bahis sa Poblacion, a photo exhibit highlighting Mindanaoan fashion will be on display from August 16-31, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Poblacion Market Central Lobby. Additionally, Kukun Food Hall will host a series of creative and family-friendly activities under its Kukun Serye. This includes Kandila-Making sa Kukun, a candle-making workshop by Bi Creative Studio on August 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A second run of the Kulay-Kulayan painting workshop featuring local artist Dadai Joaquin is also scheduled within the month.

For more information, follow @OfficialPoblacionMarketCentral on Facebook and Instagram.