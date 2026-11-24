THE first Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Trade Expo (MIPTEX 2026) brought together more than 80 Indigenous creatives, entrepreneurs, community leaders, government agencies, and development partners at Poblacion Market Central from October 26 to 30, promoting Indigenous enterprise, cultural heritage, and sustainable economic opportunities across Mindanao.

Carrying the tagline “Gawang Mindanao IP, Gawang Pinoy,” the five-day expo highlighted Indigenous heritage, strengthened discussions on Indigenous wealth management, and explored opportunities for sustainable, community-led economic growth.

Co-led by the New Zealand Embassy Manila, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), MIPTEX is supported by local and international partners, including the New Zealand Embassy, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and private sector organizations such as Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) and its corporate foundation, Alcantara Foundation.

Beyond providing a marketplace for Indigenous products, MIPTEX focused on strengthening entrepreneurs’ business capabilities, promoting responsible trade, and highlighting the importance of protecting traditional designs and cultural expressions from unauthorized use. Activities included brand development and investment sessions, business mentoring, financial education, and discussions on Indigenous-to-Indigenous trade and community wealth management.

The expo also showcased Mindanao’s living cultural traditions through live weaving demonstrations, a youth painting competition featuring natural pigments, and the Hulagway Fashion Gala, which featured traditional and contemporary Indigenous apparel and textiles such as Inabal, T’nalak, Yakan, and Dagmay.

Sessions on sustainable enterprise and community wealth management with BPI Foundation, BangKo, GCash, and Grab explored how Indigenous businesses can create lasting benefits for their communities, including support for education, healthcare, and ancestral domain protection.

Miguel A. Dominguez, President and CEO of Alsons Dev, emphasized the importance of private sector partnerships in supporting Indigenous communities and expanding economic opportunities.

“As private sector partners, our role is not to lead or dictate, but to listen, support, and build bridges. We are committed to fostering commercial environments where Indigenous identity is honored, intellectual property is safeguarded, and economic returns directly uplift families and communities,” Dominguez said.

Alsons Dev supports MIPTEX 2026 as part of its commitment to promoting Mindanao’s rich culture, arts, and heritage. By helping provide a platform for Indigenous creativity and enterprise, the company seeks to bring greater visibility to the region’s cultural assets and support the continuation of these traditions for future generations. The first Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Trade Expo (MIPTEX 2026) brought together more than 80 Indigenous creatives, entrepreneurs, community leaders, government agencies, and development partners at Poblacion Market Central from October 26 to 30, promoting Indigenous enterprise, cultural heritage, and sustainable economic opportunities across Mindanao.

Carrying the tagline “Gawang Mindanao IP, Gawang Pinoy,” the five-day expo highlighted Indigenous heritage, strengthened discussions on Indigenous wealth management, and explored opportunities for sustainable, community-led economic growth.

Co-led by the New Zealand Embassy Manila, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), MIPTEX is supported by local and international partners, including the New Zealand Embassy, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and private sector organizations such as Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) and its corporate foundation, Alcantara Foundation.

Beyond providing a marketplace for Indigenous products, MIPTEX focused on strengthening entrepreneurs’ business capabilities, promoting responsible trade, and highlighting the importance of protecting traditional designs and cultural expressions from unauthorized use. Activities included brand development and investment sessions, business mentoring, financial education, and discussions on Indigenous-to-Indigenous trade and community wealth management.

The expo also showcased Mindanao’s living cultural traditions through live weaving demonstrations, a youth painting competition featuring natural pigments, and the Hulagway Fashion Gala, which featured traditional and contemporary Indigenous apparel and textiles such as Inabal, T’nalak, Yakan, and Dagmay.

Sessions on sustainable enterprise and community wealth management with BPI Foundation, BangKo, GCash, and Grab explored how Indigenous businesses can create lasting benefits for their communities, including support for education, healthcare, and ancestral domain protection.

Miguel A. Dominguez, President and CEO of Alsons Dev, emphasized the importance of private sector partnerships in supporting Indigenous communities and expanding economic opportunities.

“As private sector partners, our role is not to lead or dictate, but to listen, support, and build bridges. We are committed to fostering commercial environments where Indigenous identity is honored, intellectual property is safeguarded, and economic returns directly uplift families and communities,” Dominguez said.

Alsons Dev supports MIPTEX 2026 as part of its commitment to promoting Mindanao’s rich culture, arts, and heritage. By helping provide a platform for Indigenous creativity and enterprise, the company seeks to bring greater visibility to the region’s cultural assets and support the continuation of these traditions for future generations. PR