POC election petitions heard, summations set

ELECTION committee chair Atty. Teodoro Alejandro Kalaw IV gave the contending parties in the forthcoming Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) elections until noon on Saturday to submit their summation after hearing both sides’ arguments during a clarificatory procedure on Tuesday morning, November 19, 2024, at the Century Park Hotel.

Kalaw and committee member, Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, heard at least four petitions for disqualification from the camps of incumbent POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and challenger Joaquin “Chito” Loyzaga for the elections set on November 29 at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant.

“With the summation, we could determine the merits of their protests,” said Kalaw, who, however, didn’t provide a timeline for the election committee to decide on the arguments.

With Tolentino during the proceedings were his “Working Team” candidates for POC board members Alvin Aguilar (wrestling), Alexander “Ali” Sulit (judo), and Leah Jalandoni Gonzales (fencing), as well as POC secretary general Atty. Wharton Chan and head of legal Atty. Billy Sumagui.

Loyzaga was with Robert Bachmann (squash), Freddie Jalasco (wushu), and Rommel Miranda (kurash), as well as gymnastics deputy secretary general Rowena Bautista Eusuya.

Atty. Lean Carlo Macoto of the Aranas Cruz Araneta Parker and Faustino Law firm presented some of the Loyzaga ticket’s arguments but he, along with Loyzaga and Bachmann, left the proceedings before it was adjourned by Kalaw, leaving Jalasco and Eusuya to represent the group.

Vovinam’s Jose Ponciano Malonzo also attended the hearing to withdraw his protest against Bachmann’s qualification for the post of second vice president.

Tolentino didn’t comment on the proceeding but stressed that the “POC election procedures must be followed.”

The third member of the election committee, San Juan de Letran Calamba Rector and President Rev. Fr. Napoleon Encarnacion, O.P., excused himself from the hearing.

The POC has 61 voting members who will elect by secret balloting the organization’s president, first and second vice presidents, treasurer, auditor, and five members of the executive board.

Also in Tolentino’s “Working Team” are basketball’s Alfredo “Al” Panlilio (first vice president), modern pentathlon’s Rep. Richard Gomez (second vice president), surfing’s Dr. Jose Raul Canlas (treasurer) and volleyball’s Donaldo “Don” Caringal (auditor and canoe-kayak’s Leonora “Len” Escolante (executive board). PR