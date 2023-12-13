POC grants Asian Games medalists cash bonuses

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) awarded a total of P10.6 million to medal winners in the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games during Tuesday’s General Assembly at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Parañaque City.

“It was a General Assembly where the POC family came together in joy and camaraderie, full of Christmas spirit,” POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said. “We didn’t discuss any topic, but just giving the incentives and hosting our Christmas Party.”

The Philippines won four golds, two silvers, and 12 bronzes for a total of 18 medals in Hangzhou.

Personally receiving their incentives were jiu-jitsu gold medalist Annie Ramirez, who banked P1 million, and boxing silver medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, who received P500,000.

POC athletes commission head Nikko Huelgas received for pole vault champion and record holder Ernest John “EJ” Obiena his P1 million check while her fellow jiu-jitsu athletes got Meggie Ochoa’s bonus.

Members of the gold medal-winning men’s basketball team each got P200,000 with Magnum Membrere, a member of the MVP Group, symbolically receiving the check.

Wushu’s Arnel Mandal also got P500,000 for his silver, while Patrick King Perez (poomsae), Patrick Coo (cycling), Sakura Alforte (karate), Kaila Napolis (jiu-jitsu), Erleen Ann Ando (weightlifting) and wushu’s Jones Inso, Gideon Padua and Clemente Tabugara of wushu were rewarded P300,000 each.

Alex Eala got P450,000 for her bronze in women’s singles and mixed doubles (P150,000) of tennis with Francis Casey Alcantara.

Sepak takraw’s Jason Huerte, Rheyjey Ortouste, Vince Torno, Mark Joseph Gonzales, Ronsited Gabayeron, and Jom Lerry Rafael received P200,000 each for their two bronze medals in men’s quadrant and regu of sepak takraw.