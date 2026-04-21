POGS-Southern Mindanao conducts community outreach for women’s health

FOR many women in far-flung communities, access to specialized healthcare often means long travel, added costs, and delayed consultations. On April 18, 2026, a community outreach program at the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital sought to bridge that gap, bringing essential women’s health services closer to those who need them most.

The Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society-Southern Mindanao Chapter (POGS-SMC), in partnership with the provincial hospital, conducted a one-day medical mission at the hospital’s outpatient department, drawing hundreds of beneficiaries.

Records showed strong community turnout, with 109 patients undergoing Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) for early detection of cervical abnormalities alongside breast examinations. Prenatal check-ups were provided to 94 expectant mothers, while 98 patients availed of diagnostic ultrasound services.

Other services included hemoglobin (Hgb) determination for 91 individuals, bone scans for 88 patients, and HIV screening for 31 individuals. Family planning services reached nine patients, while 205 beneficiaries received Department of Health (DOH) kits and other medical support.

The activity was graced by Vice Governor Marc Cagas, representing Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas.

“As part of the mission of the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (POGS), we conduct community outreach programs to selected communities through our advocacy programs in underserved and/or vulnerable areas. These activities aim to help women access specialized women’s health services, provide early disease detection, address unmet surgical needs, strengthen health partnerships, and promote reproductive health awareness in the community,” said Dr. Cherry Joy Tabora, POGS Community Service Outreach Program coordinator.

A crucial intervention for rural women

Programs like this carry particular weight in rural areas, where access to reproductive and maternal healthcare remains uneven. According to the Department of Health (DOH), cervical cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among Filipino women, largely due to late detection and limited screening coverage.

Global health data from the World Health Organization also highlight that early screening methods such as VIA are critical in low-resource settings, as they allow immediate detection and timely intervention, even in areas without advanced laboratory facilities.

Maternal health remains another pressing concern. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that while maternal mortality has declined over the years, disparities persist between urban and rural communities, where access to prenatal care and skilled birth attendants can be limited.

In geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), women often rely on intermittent medical missions or must travel hours to reach hospitals. Outreach programs, therefore, function not just as temporary services but as lifelines, offering preventive care, early diagnosis, and health education in a single setting.

Beyond one-day services

According to Dr. Tabora, this kind of initiative goes beyond the numbers served, since combining screenings, consultations, and education helps normalize preventive care in communities where medical attention is often sought only during emergencies.

This initiative also fosters collaboration between local governments, hospitals, and medical societies, an approach encouraged under the country’s universal healthcare framework to strengthen grassroots health systems.

For many of the women who lined up at the outpatient department that day, the services offered were more than routine checkups; they were rare opportunities to access care that might otherwise remain out of reach.

As POGS-SMC continues its outreach efforts, the April 18 initiative underscores a broader reality: in GIDAs, bringing healthcare closer to communities is not just a convenience; it is a necessity that can save lives. CEA