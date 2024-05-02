POIs identified in Panabo blast

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) confirmed on Thursday, May 2, 2024, that the Panabo City Police Station has identified possible persons of interest (POIs) in last week’s explosion in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, on Wednesday night, April 24.

However, the full profile of the perpetrators has not been disclosed yet, as authorities are still tracing and gathering CCTV footage from the incident location at Purok Pantukan 1, Barangay J.P. Laurel.

According to PRO-Davao spokesperson, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, the explosive used was an ‘M36 Grenade’ and not an improvised explosive device (IED), contrary to earlier reports.

The investigation results were processed by the Davao del Norte Provincial Forensic Unit.

“Nasuta na na sa kapulisan ang maong gigamit nga bomba human kini gipa-ilawom sa forensic unit nato (The bomb used has been identified by our forensic unit),” the official informed SunStar in a phone message.

Based on information from security agencies, police investigators believe the motive behind the crime was likely a personal grudge and not politically motivated.

The victim was identified as Loreta Saga Abapo, 56 years old, the wife of a Barangay New Opon official in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur. She succumbed to serious injuries sustained in the explosion.

Meanwhile, Loreta's son, Yushehito Abapo, who was operating the truck, was also injured and is currently receiving medical treatment. DEF



