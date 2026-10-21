Police assess family issues in school stabbing

AUTHORITIES are now assessing family-related problems and emotional distress as possible factors in a minor stabbing another minor at SIR Elementary School in Barangay 76-A (Bucana), Davao City, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. at the school in SIR Phase 1, Pag-asa Street, Sandawa, Matina, and was reported to authorities about 10 minutes later.

“During the initial inquiry, the minor reportedly disclosed experiencing family-related problems and possible emotional distress, which remain subject to proper assessment by the appropriate authorities,” the police report stated.

The victim, an 11-year-old boy identified in the report by the alias “Prince,” was immediately brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for medical attention.

Responding personnel recovered a broken kitchen knife allegedly used by alias “Axel,” a 13-year-old student, who was turned over to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) after the incident for appropriate intervention and disposition.

The initial police report also noted the older minor’s alleged exposure to violent online content associated with the names Brenton Tarrant and Arda Kuyemti. However, authorities have yet to establish whether this exposure was connected to the incident.

Further investigation and coordination with concerned authorities are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and identify appropriate interventions for the minors involved.

DepEd-Davao reports metal detectors in schools

To recall, the Department of Education in Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) said that they are continuing efforts to strengthen school security, including the deployment of metal detectors and other safety equipment.

According to the agency’s School Safety and Security Audit Round 2 Tracker, the region had recorded 512 handheld metal detectors across its 11 school divisions, alongside 1,295 security personnel, 1,423 schools with perimeter fencing, 771 closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems and 554 public address systems.

DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito Atillo acknowledged that security resources remained insufficient to equip every school with security devices, highlighting continuing gaps in campus protection.

A separate regional security audit presented in September found that 49.23 percent of assessed schools had metal detectors, while 77.86 percent had security guards. The assessment covered 99.59 percent of public and private schools in the region, according to reports on the findings. DEF