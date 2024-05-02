Police claim twin murder in condo isolated case

THE infamous “twin murder” that transpired in a condominium in Davao City on April 21, 2024 is an “isolated case”, according to the Davao police authorities.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon told the media in an AFP-PNP Press Conference earlier this week that despite the bloody incident at Daang Maharlika in Bajada, the city is still safe and generally peaceful. She added Dabawenyos should not panic and cause public hysteria.

The official said in a dxDC-RMN radio interview that “Di mani ingon nga gipatay sa daplin sa kalsada[,] actually kung naa tay ing-ana personal grudge man, gina-file na ang kaso, ug kini nahitabo ni sya sulod sa condominium gated ug naay security guard. So dili ingon nga gipatay sila nga trip-trip lang so isolated case [ni sya].

(It's not like they were killed on the side of the road [,] actually if we have a case like that, it is more like a personal grudge, the case has been filed, and this happened inside a gated condominium with a security guard. So it's not like they were killed just randomly, so this is an isolated case).

An isolated incident is a singular occurrence or conduct that does not fit into a pattern or is not anticipated to happen frequently.

A notable isolated incident in the city according to DCPO was the Bragas rape-slay last May 2023. Bragas was a female architect whose body was found under dried banana fronds in a ditch at a banana plantation in Dacudao village, Calinan district.

As of posting, the DCPO continues to conduct an in-depth probe into the couple's murder, focusing on the crime of passion or love triangle.

The business establishment where the murder occurred failed to present a copy of a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, which later posed a challenge to Davao police authorities and investigators.

The victims were identified as Jeff Predas, a resident of Davao City, and Jennifer Chavez of Bacoor, Cavite, both between 30 and 40 years old and were supposed to attend the “We The Kings” Asia Tour concert at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang on the date they were found dead.

According to the autopsy report, Predas sustained nine stab wounds in various parts of his body, while Chavez was found by the police around 10 p.m. with multiple cuts on the same day in their unit.

Meanwhile, the two persons of interest (POIs) from Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, linked to the death of the real-life partner have surrendered and provided statements to the authorities. DEF



