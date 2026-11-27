CYBERLIBEL was the most common cybercrime recorded in Davao Region this year, the police anti-cybercrime unit said, reminding the public to double-check messages asking for money or codes from hacked accounts.

Police Lt. Col. Mark Louis Rubiato, assistant director of the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Regional Anti-Cybercrime Group (RACG)-Davao, said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps forum on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, that the unit recorded 62 cyberlibel incidents from January to November.

Of these, he said, 34 were filed as cases, while 20 were resolved through other means after complainants decided not to pursue them.

Under Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act, cybercrimes are classified as core cybercrimes, which include cyberlibel and cyber-related offenses, he explained.

Among cyber-related offenses, online estafa was the most common, with 43 incidents covering fake bookings, phishing, voice phishing, and job task scams, he said.

Nationwide, the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group recorded 908 cybercrime victims from January to Oct. 15, 2026, including 20 aged 18 and below, according to a PNP statement shared by RACG 11. From Oct. 8 to 15 alone, the group referred 19 cases for filing, including 10 for estafa and nine for cyber libel.

Hacked accounts

The unit also recorded 24 incidents of illegal access, or account hacking, though Rubiato said these have declined compared with the previous month.

He said hacked Messenger and Facebook accounts are often used to ask the owner's friends and relatives for money or for one-time PINs (OTPs), which then fall under estafa.

He advised the public to confirm such requests through a video call or a phone call before sending anything.

"Kasi maraming ganyan, parang bigla lang na nag-chat sa'yo tapos bigla ka din mag-reply (Because there are many cases where someone suddenly chats you and you suddenly reply too)," Rubiato said.

With the Christmas season, the unit has noted more online scams, he added.

Children online

Asked about reports elsewhere of children being lured through tokens in online games, Rubiato said the unit has no recorded incidents of this kind in the region, though parents may not report them.

"Sa Davao, wala pa ta'y recorded incident na 'yung mga bata na-deceive kasi nakabili ng token (In Davao, we have no recorded incident yet of children being deceived after buying tokens)," Rubiato said.

Nationally, however, one in five parents said at least one of their children had been scammed, according to the State of Scams in the Philippines 2026 report of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), a nonprofit group of governments, law enforcement agencies and private companies fighting scams worldwide. The report was released at the National Anti-Scam Forum on Oct. 8.

At the launch, GASA Asia Pacific Director Brian Hanley cited cases of children being scammed while buying items in online games, Vera Files reported.

Rubiato urged parents to check what games and social media platforms their children use, saying, "our parents or guardians are our first line of defense." GRS