Police: DNA test results did not match POIs

THE result of the DNA test conducted by the Forensic Unit Team for the infamous couple murder that transpired in a well-known condominium in Bajada, Davao City on Sunday night of April 21 did not match the blood samples of the two persons of interest (POIs).

The result matched one of the victims, Jeff Patac Predas who was stabbed to death before he was allegedly thrown from their rented unit on the fifth floor.

However, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) clarified to SunStar Davao in a phone interview that this does not justify ending the case as there are other samples subject to DNA testing to be processed by the investigators to determine the suspects.

This includes the blood stains collected from several areas where the incident occurred, particularly in the elevator, sixth and seventh floors of the building, and inside the POIs’ room.

The POIs remain the persons of interest as of this posting.

“POIs gihapon sila bisan pa man nga wala nag-match ang resulta didto sa mga alleged suspects. Sa karon, padayon gihapon ang investigation and from time-to-time maghatag mig update,” DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

(They are still POIs even though the results did not match the alleged suspects. Currently, the investigation is still ongoing and from time to time we will give an update).

The official maintained that the alleged suspects are currently in their hometown in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao but are still free from any charges as no cases have been filed against them.

One of the suspects was believed to be a classmate of Jennifer Delos Santos Chavez and even booked the lovers’ room.

Tuazon had already reiterated this in a national media interview earlier this week saying “Hindi tayo pwedeng mag-hold kasi wala pang sakto na kaso naifa-file sa kanila. Pag hinold natin sila, kapulisan din natin ang mafa file-an ng kaso. Ongoing pa kasi ang investigation.”

(We cannot hold them because no proper case is filed against them. If we hold them, the police may be charged instead since the investigation is still ongoing).

Currently, the authorities are focusing on the “crime of passion” and “personal grudge” as motives for the crime.

Meanwhile, the results of the DNA test for the murdered couple are now being kept by the authorities while waiting for the official hard copy signed by the head of the Davao City Forensic Unit (DCFU) to be submitted to the Bajada Police Station. DEF