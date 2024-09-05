Davao

Police hunt down suspects in Salumay brgy cap ambush try

One person was injured after a Barangay official of Salumay, Marilog District, Davao City was ambushed around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 3. According to a report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the victims were identified as Lito Mansamo, 47, the current Barangay Captain of Salumay, and his wife Alma Zarate Mansamo, 45. The official's wife was injured after being hit in the right knee.
MARILOG Police Station (PS12) has launched a manhunt operation for two suspects who ambushed the barangay captain of Salumay, Marilog District, Davao City, along with his wife at around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Purok 1, Barangay Salumay in the district.

The victims have been identified as Lito Mansamo, 47, barangay captain of Salumay, and his wife Alma, 45, both residents of Sitio Patag in Saluma.

According to a police report, the victims rode in their Mitsubishi Triton pickup, traveling from Sitio Patag Road toward the Davao-Bukidnon National Highway. However, when they reached a curve, two unidentified suspects wearing bonnets blocked their path and ambushed them using what is believed to be an M16 Armalite rifle and a 9mm pistol.

Alma was wounded in her right knee, but the barangay captain was unharmed in the incident. The suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Personnel from Marilog PS immediately went to the area after they received the report from Central 911.

As of the writing of this report, the Marilog police continue their investigation to identify and capture the perpetrators. WGM

