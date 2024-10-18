Police hunt suspects in fatal Bago shooting

POLICE at Baliok Station remain without leads in the fatal shooting of a man just after noon on Thursday, October 17, 2024, in front of Bago Elementary School on Bago Gallera Road, Talomo District, Davao City.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) blotter, the victim, known only as alias Marlon and estimated to be between 34 and 45 years old, had just parked his motorcycle when two men on a scooter approached.

One of the suspects got off the scooter and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim collapsed from multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot, while the assailants quickly fled on the scooter.

The DCPO has launched a thorough investigation and is reviewing footage from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera near the crime scene.

"Mihimo ang ang PS-17 og lawom nga imbestigasyon sa krimen aron masubay nato ang mga suspek ug masikop (PS-17 is conducting an extensive investigation into the crime to track down and arrest the suspects)," DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon said in an interview with SuperBalita Davao on Thursday, October 17.

As of press time, the victim’s true identity has not yet been confirmed. JPC