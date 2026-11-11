Police identify students in Davao City street commotion

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has identified the students involved in a reported commotion circulating on social media and scheduled a meeting with their parents or guardians.

In a statement issued Nov. 7, Police Station 2 (San Pedro) said it coordinated with the school administration to identify the students involved in the incident within its area of responsibility.

Police did not identify the school or disclose the incident's exact location. However, a video circulating online appeared to show the commotion taking place along Torres Street in Davao City.

The police station said it would address the incident through a conference with the students' respective parents or guardians.

"In close coordination with the concerned school administration, the students involved have been identified, and a conference has already been scheduled with their respective parents or guardians to address the matter," the statement read.

The DCPO stressed that the involvement of minors does not remove the need for appropriate accountability. However, authorities must handle the students in accordance with laws protecting children in conflict with the law.

"Even when minors are involved, accountability remains," the police station said.

Under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, children 15 years old and younger are exempt from criminal liability. Those older than 15 but younger than 18 are also exempt unless they acted with discernment, subject to the law's provisions.

The law provides for intervention and diversion programs that focus on the rehabilitation and reintegration of children rather than punishment.

Police also reminded parents and guardians of their responsibilities in supervising their children, citing provisions of the Family Code on parental authority and civil liability for damages caused by their unemancipated children under certain circumstances.

Police warn against exposing minors

The DCPO urged the public to stop sharing photos, videos, and other identifying information of the students involved.

Section 43 of RA 9344 requires the confidentiality of records and proceedings involving children in conflict with the law and protects their identities from public disclosure.

The Data Privacy Act of 2012 also sets requirements for the lawful collection, processing, and disclosure of personal information.

Police urged social media users to avoid exposing minors and report similar incidents directly to authorities.

"Instead of recording and sharing videos, please report incidents immediately to the proper authorities so we can respond appropriately and ensure everyone's safety," the statement said.

The DCPO also called on young people to think carefully about their actions and urged parents to strengthen their guidance and supervision of their children. DEF