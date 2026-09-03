Police, LGUs in Davao mark Crime Prevention Week with public safety activities

LAW enforcement agencies and local government units across the Davao Region opened a weeklong public safety campaign on September 1, 2026, to mark the 32nd National Crime Prevention Week, spearheaded by the National Police Commission (Napolcom)-Davao.

The annual nationwide observance, established under Presidential Proclamation No. 461, runs through September 7, under the theme "Strengthening Civilian Oversight and Collective Action for Safer Communities." It focuses on building police-community partnerships, improving emergency response times, and expanding youth outreach rather than relying solely on traditional police patrols.

Synchronized kick-off activities took place across Davao Region, according to official public releases from participating police stations and local government offices. Events opened with the symbolic "Pito Laban sa Krimen" whistle-blowing ceremony to emphasize the active role everyday citizens play in deterring crime and alerting authorities to threats.

Operational safety drills formed a central component of the week's initial rollout. In Tagum City, regional police and emergency responders conducted a live bomb threat simulation to test multi-agency response protocols, inter-agency communication, and public evacuation procedures.

As part of the local campaign in Davao City, officers from the San Pedro Police Station conducted a school safety symposium for students at Erico T. Nograles National High School. According to the school report, police speakers taught practical threat recognition techniques and urged students to maintain personal vigilance to eliminate opportunities for crime

Youth-focused programs were also introduced to foster stronger community ties.

In Davao City, police personnel hosted interactive sessions for children, showcasing police operational uniforms to build trust and educate young residents on the responsibilities of law enforcement officers.

Provincial observances also highlighted legal and investigative coordination.

In Davao Oriental, local authorities noted joint sessions with prosecutors detailing the importance of proper evidence gathering and timely reporting to build solid criminal cases and secure convictions.

Throughout the week, local police units across the region urged residents to stay vigilant against local crime, report suspicious activities immediately through emergency channels like 911, and participate actively in neighborhood crime prevention efforts. GRS