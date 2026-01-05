Police nab Toril vendor over illegal firecrackers

AUTHORITIES arrested a male vendor in an entrapment operation for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers at Toril Public Market on Monday, December 29, 2025, around 2:40 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Salman, 27, a resident of Lao Street, Toril, was apprehended by local police.

Police confiscated a variety of illegal firecrackers from him, including several reams of Leopard King and Original Piccolo firecrackers, Satu Missiler, Three Star firecrackers, multiple sticks of Roman Candle (30 to 60 shots), and three cartons of sparkles.

Salman will face inquest proceedings for violating City Ordinance 060-02, known as the Davao Firecracker Ban Ordinance, and Republic Act 7183.

Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip, acting city director of the Davao City Police Office, warned the public that authorities are strictly enforcing the firecracker ban and prohibiting indiscriminate firing. He stressed that violators—whether civilians or police officers—will face criminal charges, heavy fines, and possible dismissal from service.

“No mercy,” Muarip said. “Anyone caught violating the law will be immediately arrested, charged, and held accountable.”

He added that police checkpoints, patrols, and anti-criminality operations continue across the city to ensure public safety, especially during the holiday season. RGL