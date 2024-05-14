Police now have leads on Quiboloy’s whereabouts

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) already has a hint on the whereabouts of fugitive televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy after they received “partial information” from their tracker team.

However, despite the “good leads”, the police-central office and other security teams have yet to verify the full information so as not to jeopardize the ongoing manhunt operation.

They also declined to provide the exact time frame when they could capture the infamous preacher.

“Hopefully we can locate him so we can serve the warrants of arrest issued by our courts,” PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said in a national press briefing on Friday, May 10, 2024.

On the other hand, Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) also said that they are still going to continue the conduct of an intensive search against the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) and his co-accused followers.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Catherine Dela Rey said that they are operating non-stop to locate Quiboloy since the leader was served with a warrant of arrest for his non-bailable human trafficking cases.

For this month alone, a lot has happened to Quiboloy's situation.

On May 2, Davao police authorities recovered five of 19 of his registered firearms. Accordingly, 14 of these have already been sold with legal documents for the sale.

The order to seize Quiboloy’s firearms was received by Marlon Acobo, executive pastor and authorized representative of KJC located at Jose Maria College, Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway, Sasa, Davao City.

Meanwhile, on May 9, the National Bureau of Investigation-Southern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) director, lawyer Archie Albao revealed in a media interview that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had already working on the cancellation of the pastor’s passport.

Senator Risa Honteviros who is the chairperson of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality had once called on the DFA to cancel the Quiboloy’s passport for his continued failure to appear before the Senate and courts. DEF