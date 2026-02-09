Police officer found dead inside PRO-Davao office

A HIGH-RANKING official of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) was found dead inside his office at the PRO-Davao Logistics compound on Monday, February 9, 2026, which sent shockwaves throughout the local police community and raised concern among the public.

According to initial information, the officer was discovered several hours before the scheduled arrival of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez, who was expected to visit the PRO-Davao headquarters at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City.

Despite the tragic development, PNP Chief Nartatez proceeded with his visit and later personally went to the PRO-Davao headquarters, where he was briefed on the situation.

In an official statement, PRO-Davao confirmed that a thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss. His passing is felt by the entire PRO 11 community, and we stand in solidarity with his family and fellow personnel during this difficult time,” the agency said.

“The incident is currently being looked into by the proper authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. Further information will be released once details are officially verified,” PRO-Davao added.

Authorities emphasized that all necessary procedures are being followed to ensure a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation. PRO-Davao also appealed to the public to refrain from speculation while the investigation is ongoing. The agency stressed the importance of respecting the privacy of the bereaved family, as it called for compassion and understanding as the family grieves.

As a sign of mourning and respect, the national flag inside the PRO-Davao was lowered to half-mast following the incident. This gesture reflects the deep sense of loss felt within the organization and honors the service of the fallen officer.

PRO-Davao further appealed to the public to avoid spreading fake news or unverified information related to the incident. The agency clarified that the name and background of the officer involved will be officially released once all details are confirmed and after the family of the victim has been properly informed.

As of press time, no official statement has been issued by the family, and the identity of the deceased officer has not yet been disclosed to the public. Authorities assured that updates will be provided as soon as verified information becomes available. DEF