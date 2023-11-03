Police, PDEA relentless vs drugs

DAVAO del Norte police and drug enforcement agency authorities were on a relentless drive for consecutive days against illegal drug trade and use.

Combined police and drug enforcement authorities arrested Friday evening, October 27 a high value personality (HVP) with P30,000 worth of shabu seized in a buy-bust operation done at 6:30 p.m.

Reports from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) revealed that the recently arrested HVP was tagged as the number 9 in the Davao del Norte Provincial Target List.

Identified by PDEA-Davao Director Naravy D. Duquiatan as Moises Sontillanosa Bayobay Moises, 40, resident of at Purok C.E. Maurillo, Manga, Barangay Visayan Village, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, the same place where the combined forces of PDEA, Davao del Norte Police Provincial Office (DNPPO) and Tagum Police arrested him.

Bayobay was arrested by PDEA Agent who acted as poseur buyer, for selling one piece heat sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu weighing more or less one gram worth P10,000.00; three pieces heat sealed transparent plastic sachets with suspected shabu weighing more or less three grams with estimated value of P20,400. The buy-bust marked money was also seized during the buy-bust operation.

PDEA-Davao prepares cases against the accused for violating Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002”.

Meanwhile, Police and PDEA authorities arrested in the afternoon of October 26 alias “Taba”, male, 36, a tricycle driver, and a resident of Purok 9-A, Feeder Road 3, Brgy Tibal-og Santo Tomas, for violation of RA 9165.

Seized items thru a buy-bust operation were one longated sachet of heat-sealed transparent cellophane containing a white crystallized substance believed to be “Shabu” marked and tagged as “RBA-BB/JMA” with signatures and other pertinent data (subject for sale), and two P500.00 bills used as marked money;

The seized drug item was estimated to weigh 0.146 grams with an estimated standard drug price value of P992.00.

The suspect and other pieces of evidence were placed in the custody of Sto. Tomas Municipal Police Office for proper disposition. PIA DAVAO