Police raids fail to arrest Pastor Quiboloy at KOJC compounds

HEAVILY armed battalions of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) stormed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City, on Monday, June 10, 2024, to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. However, he was not found.

Eleanor Cardona, KJC Executive Secretary, expressed shock at the aggressive police presence. "We were surprised by the presence of the police and military in full battle gear," she said in an interview with SMNI News.

She noted that KJC members rushed to the compound gates upon seeing the authorities and initially resisted, asserting the baselessness of the accusations against Pastor Quiboloy.

The church official, who faced the authorities, said an arrest warrant was served to them. "Sabi ko hindi. Hindi kami papayag kasi wala naman talagang katuturan iyan. Kasi daw against the law pag i-obstruct ko (I said no. We won't agree because that doesn't make sense. But they said it's against the law if I obstruct," she said, adding that the accusations against the pastor are baseless.

The PNP-SAF and CIDG raided multiple Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compounds across Davao City, Samal Island, and Sarangani in a coordinated effort to arrest Pastor Quiboloy, who faces charges of child abuse, sexual abuse, and qualified trafficking.

The targeted locations included the main KJC compound near Davao International Airport, the Prayer Mountain in Tamayong, the Glory Mountain in Purok 6, the QSands Baptismal Resort in Samal, and the Kitbog Compound in Malungon, Sarangani.

Arriving at the KOJC compound in Buhangin around 4:40 AM, the joint forces, consisting of around 100 police officers, faced protests from Quiboloy’s followers demanding justice for their leader. Despite their efforts, the authorities were unable to locate Quiboloy. Karl Bryan Porras