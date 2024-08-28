Police refute ‘bombing of KOJC cathedral’ info

According to KOJC legal counsel lawyer Israelito Torreon during the press conference at the KOJC compound on Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2024, the information was relayed by devoted KOJC member and lawyer Kaye Laurente.

Torreon disclosed that Laurente received information from unidentified PNP personnel that police authorities would bomb their cathedral as it has been five days since they have been searching for Quiboloy and he could not be found.

“This baseless accusation is not supported by any credible evidence and only serves to mislead the public,” the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) said.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine dela Rey also refuted the claims of the KOJC broadcast arm, citing the need to verify sources in legitimate media.

“Isa na na namang kasinungalingan ang pinapalabas ng KOJC na bobombahin namin ang kanilang compound (The KOJC once again spreading misinformation that we will bomb their compound),” she said in a videotaped statement while recalling the fake news that the SMNI has aired since the later stormed the compound on Saturday dawn, August 24.

Dela Rey also added that the warrant of arrest being served against Quiboloy and four co-accused is legally valid and justified.

"The law enforcement carried out by PRO [Davao] at the KOJC compound is backed by legal processes and does not involve the use of any unlawful means. PRO [Davao] is continuously performing its law enforcement operations at KOJC and we strictly abide by the proper protocols and standards for lawfully carrying out our mandates." she reiterated.

Lieutenant Colonel Jerick Filosofo, spokesperson of the PNP-Special Task Group operation, also gave a statement after the news broke out that created panic among netizens that such action would never happen.

He also said that PNP would not plant evidence in the area just to twist the story and gain sympathy from the public.

“There is no basis for the allegations of evidence planting. The PNP conducted the operation pursuant to a valid arrest warrant issued against Pastor Quiboloy. All actions taken were in strict compliance with legal procedures and protocols” Filosofo maintained.

SMNI News Channel reported previously that electricity and water utilities would be cut off in the KOJC compound, which was refuted by the Davao Light and Power Company Inc. (Davao Light) and the Davao City Water District (DCWD).

SMNI also reported that there would be a lockdown of entry points in Davao City as ordered by the PNP, which was vehemently denied by the police.

As of press writing, PNP is still in search operation inside the compound in an attempt to capture Quiboloy and other suspects. DEF