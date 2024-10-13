Police see inconsistencies in ‘bishop’s’ extortion claims

On October 11, San Pedro Police Station released a clarification on its Facebook post.

"When he (alias Marco) arrived at the station, he was immediately assisted by the police auxiliary, who gathered initial information. He was then directed to proceed to the desk officer. After recording the details of the report, the complainant was asked if he intended to file charges against the alleged perpetrators. However, he chose only to have the incident documented and requested that our personnel visit the scene. The desk officer then presented the draft blotter for his review and approval," the San Pedro Police wrote in their post.

The police also clarified that the version of the blotter posted by the complainant is not an official copy.

The San Pedro Police Station further added, "We are committed to providing high-quality service to all Davaoeños. We will continue striving to ensure that all our clients receive the best possible service. We remain steadfast in our mission to serve and protect the people of Davao City."

The San Pedro Police is currently reviewing the CCTV footage to determine what truly transpired before the alleged LGBT members fled the hotel following a misunderstanding with the complainant.

Comments also surfaced on a Facebook post, suggesting that the bishop may have sought an "extra service" but was dissatisfied with what was offered.

The police have not confirmed if the individuals involved were indeed members of the LGBTQ community, though the complainant's post indicated that LGBTQ individuals knocked on his door.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

In a separate statement, DCPO acting city director PCol. Hansel M. Marantan assured the public that any form of neglect or irresponsible service by law enforcement would not be tolerated.

Marantan directed PMaj. Emmanuel D. Manlatican, acting station commander of San Pedro Police, to conduct a thorough investigation into the guest’s claims.

The investigation centers on an altercation involving the guest and three individuals believed to be members of the LGBTQ community.

Preliminary findings from the police investigation, however, reveal inconsistencies between the guest’s statements and evidence gathered from the hotel’s CCTV footage and witness testimonies.

According to the footage, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the guest voluntarily allowed one of the LGBTQ members into his room. Roughly two minutes later, both individuals left the room and proceeded to the hotel lobby, where a verbal altercation broke out. The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation initiated by the guest, who later identified himself as a Police Inspector and Chief of Police.

Further investigation uncovered that after following the individuals outside the hotel, the guest allegedly struck one of them and attempted to seize their mobile phone, reportedly after realizing that photos or videos were being taken. The guest claimed to be the victim of a scam, alleging that the individuals forced their way into his room. However, CCTV footage contradicts this, showing no signs of forced entry and instead recording the guest voluntarily admitting one of the individuals into his room.

The DCPO has emphasized that a follow-up investigation is ongoing to gather all relevant facts. The police also reminded the public to refrain from spreading false information on social media while the investigation continues. RGL with reports from JPC, JARN