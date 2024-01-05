Police: Stabbing victims were suspect’s renters

Police authorities confirmed that the two victims fatally stabbed on Thursday morning, January 4, 2024, have been renting a single room inside the suspect’s rented house at Purok 1, Barangay 2-A, Davao City for almost three weeks now.

The victims identified as Jessel Joy Casantao Indoy, 15, and Cora Oral Ansagit, 20, a single mother, were both native residents of Barangay Salumay, Marilog District this city.

“Tibook balay ni sya iyahang gi-rentahan nya nasa ubos iyahang anak nagapuyo. Sa taas duha ka kwarto; ang isa sa mga kwarto sa taas iyahang gipa-arkila (He rented a whole house and his son lives downstairs. The upper floor has two rooms. He rented out the other room), San Pedro Police Station Commander Police Major Marvin Hugos said in a radio interview on Friday, January 5.

The suspect, identified as Marcial Marzan Gonzales, 52, a widow, and a laborer, is currently detained at the San Pedro Police Station custodial facility for charges of double murder.

Gonzales immediately fled to his hometown after the incident at Palo Singko, Barangay Kapatagan, Digos City in Davao del Sur, and was arrested in a dragnet operation conducted by Digos Police Station at Kapatagan Bus Terminal on the same day.

Police Captain Diosdao Niones II of Digos PNP said in an interview that they immediately conducted hot pursuit operations after they received a call confirming the suspect’s exact location.

Based on the statement of the suspect as divulged by the authorities, the victims created a noise which triggered Gonzales to kill them using unidentified sharp objects.

“Gisabaan daw sya ug gisamokan. Usahay daw muabot ning mga bayhana nga buntag na nga magdala pa jud og kauban, sabaan sya (He said that he was annoyed by the loud noises. Sometimes these women arrive in the early morning bringing with them as noisy companions) Hugos added.

Meanwhile, the suspect who confirmed he was drunk when he committed the crime said that he had a history of conflict with the two victims.

“Nakainom gyud ko maong nabuhat nako to (I was drunk that is why I committed such a crime) the suspect said in an online interview.

As of the present, police authorities are recommending an autopsy on the dead bodies to determine the number of stab wounds and if the victims were sexually assaulted. DEF